MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Youth & Education
  3. Meaningful Mindz Ready for November Fun

Meaningful Mindz Ready for November Fun

248687337_4382984845151886_3483402447500554965_n.jpg

Meaningful Mindz, which recently announced its new location at 15 East Main Street in Price, is currently accepting enrollments.

All sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis and groups are kept small, with no more than 15 per session. Filling out a registration form will guarantee a spot held for a child until the day before the event at 1 p.m., unless payment is received or payment arrangements have been made.

Meaningful Mindz is also looking for those that are interested to volunteer and help to run the fun activities that have been planned.

The time you give will make a difference and directly impact the lives of young members of our community. The generosity of these volunteers allows us to provide these learning opportunities to the youth in our community,” shared the organization. 

More information, including ways to donate, can be found at this link.

Below is a full list of the activities that have been scheduled for the month of November: 

■ Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Lil STEM’rs Beaded Pipe Cleaner Fine Motor Autumn Activity & Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3 – 5 year-olds
Cost: $5 
 
■ Thursday, Nov. 4 – Scarecrow Fun Activities & Play
Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/NcqnpLZCb5hdRFjb9
 
■ Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Science Hub Pumpkin Reactions Experiment, Activities and Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/ks5B4yJUuRiZbPp26
 
■ Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Lil STEM’rs Veterans Day Pom Pom Activity & Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3 – 5 year-olds
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/H148UMErgXMcH9fEA
 
■ Thursday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Craft Activity & Play
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/ukTUcvPeARhdAKQN7
 
■ Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Science Hubs-Art, Salt & Science Activities, and Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/AJbSFHuXkEjuMm4R8
 
■ Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Lil STEM’rs Thankful Turkeys Craft and Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3-5 year-olds
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/RTfiSLKpG6VHuyPw5
 
■ Thursday, Nov. 18 – Pinecone Fall Fun Activities & Play
Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/NcqnpLZCb5hdRFjb9

■ Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – Carbon County Food Bank
We will be doing a community engagement activity. We will be helping in the Carbon County Food Bank, which is located at 75 East 400 South, Price, UT 84501.
Time: 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Families are welcome to join us
More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/3DWWDGmVomGaJ3wA9
 
■ Saturday, Nov. 20 – Family Thanksgiving Craft Activities & Play
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
For all ages. The cost is $3 each.
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/14zCtdxwcmtLShsYA

 
■ Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Craft and Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/PNcJBGaoNxfXMgtFA
 
■ Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Give Thanks Arts, Crafts and Play! 
Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Age: 4 & up
Cost: $3 each 
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/yFQkKMcZ8LxfbCQRA
 
■ Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Science Hub Raised Watercolors Art & Play
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up:https://forms.gle/Ri1N8Yg3k2Twaxhs7
■ Reading & Homework with Ms. Janell
Ages: Kindergarten & up
30-minute individual sessions 1-2 days per week.
More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/xgJN5Z3CfxGANcyG9
scroll to top
X
X