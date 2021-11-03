Meaningful Mindz Ready for November Fun

Meaningful Mindz, which recently announced its new location at 15 East Main Street in Price, is currently accepting enrollments.

All sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis and groups are kept small, with no more than 15 per session. Filling out a registration form will guarantee a spot held for a child until the day before the event at 1 p.m., unless payment is received or payment arrangements have been made.

Meaningful Mindz is also looking for those that are interested to volunteer and help to run the fun activities that have been planned.

“The time you give will make a difference and directly impact the lives of young members of our community. The generosity of these volunteers allows us to provide these learning opportunities to the youth in our community,” shared the organization.

More information, including ways to donate, can be found at this link.

Below is a full list of the activities that have been scheduled for the month of November:

■ Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Lil STEM’rs Beaded Pipe Cleaner Fine Motor Autumn Activity & Play

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Age: 3 – 5 year-olds

Cost: $ 5

■ Thursday, Nov. 4 – Scarecrow Fun Activities & Play Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $ 5

■ Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Science Hub Pumpkin Reactions Experiment, Activities and Play

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/ks5B4yJUuRiZbPp26 ■ Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Lil STEM'rs Veterans Day Pom Pom Activity & Play

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Age: 3 – 5 year-olds

Cost: $ 5



More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/H148UMErgXMcH9fEA

Grades: 1st grade & up

Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up:

Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/AJbSFHuXkEjuMm4R8 ■ Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Lil STEM'rs Thankful Turkeys Craft and Play

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Age: 3-5 year-olds

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/RTfiSLKpG6VHuyPw5 ■ Thursday, Nov. 18 – Pinecone Fall Fun Activities & Play

Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/NcqnpLZCb5hdRFjb9



■ Friday, Nov. 1 9, 2021 – Carbon County Food Bank

We will be doing a community engagement activity. We will be helping in the Carbon County Food Bank, which is located at 75 East 400 South, Price, UT 84501.



Families are welcome to join us

Time: 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Families are welcome to join us

More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/3DWWDGmVomGaJ3wA9

■ Saturday, Nov. 20 – Family Thanksgiving Craft Activities & Play

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For all ages. The cost is $3 each.





■ Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Craft and Play

Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Grades: 1st grade & up

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/PNcJBGaoNxfXMgtFA

■ Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Give Thanks Arts, Crafts and Play!

Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Age: 4 & up

Cost: $ 3 each



■ Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Science Hub Raised Watercolors Art & Play

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $ 5

More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/Ri1N8Yg3k2Twaxhs7