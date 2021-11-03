Meaningful Mindz Ready for November Fun

Meaningful Mindz, which recently announced its new location at 15 East Main Street in Price, is currently accepting enrollments.
All sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis and groups are kept small, with no more than 15 per session. Filling out a registration form will guarantee a spot held for a child until the day before the event at 1 p.m., unless payment is received or payment arrangements have been made.
Meaningful Mindz is also looking for those that are interested to volunteer and help to run the fun activities that have been planned.
“The time you give will make a difference and directly impact the lives of young members of our community. The generosity of these volunteers allows us to provide these learning opportunities to the youth in our community,” shared the organization.
More information, including ways to donate, can be found at this link.
Below is a full list of the activities that have been scheduled for the month of November:
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3 – 5 year-olds
Cost: $5
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/NcqnpLZCb5hdRFjb9
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/ks5B4yJUuRiZbPp26
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3 – 5 year-olds
Cost: $5
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/ukTUcvPeARhdAKQN7
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/AJbSFHuXkEjuMm4R8
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Age: 3-5 year-olds
Cost: $5
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/NcqnpLZCb5hdRFjb9
■ Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – Carbon County Food Bank
We will be doing a community engagement activity. We will be helping in the Carbon County Food Bank, which is located at 75 East 400 South, Price, UT 84501.
Families are welcome to join us
More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/3DWWDGmVomGaJ3wA9
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Grades: 1st grade & up
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up: forms.gle/PNcJBGaoNxfXMgtFA
Age: 4 & up
Cost: $3 each
Cost: $5
More info & Sign-up:https://forms.gle/Ri1N8Yg3k2Twaxhs7
Ages: Kindergarten & up
30-minute individual sessions 1-2 days per week.
More info & Sign-up: https://forms.gle/xgJN5Z3CfxGANcyG9