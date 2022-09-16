Meaningful Mindz Recruiting for Upcoming Trunk or Treat

The Meaningful Mindz Youth Organization has announced that they will be hosting a Trunk or Treat that is going to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29.

This Spooky Sweet Family Fun Halloween Trunk-R-Treat will take place in the parking lot across from Sutherlands, 435 South UT-55 in Price, and is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Currently, Meaningful Mindz is on the search for individuals, families, or businesses that would like to sponsor and decorate trunks.

Those that wish to participate are encouraged to arrive by 1 p.m. and have the trunks decorated and ready to go by 1:45 p.m. Participants are responsible for creating and theme and decorating vehicles, the consideration of wearing a costume, possibly having an easy game at their trunk, handing out individually-wrapped candy and enjoying the afternoon.

“This is a great time to advertise your business by handing out your business information,” said Meaningful Mindz. “We would love for everyone to participate! Great things happen when we all come together.”

Those that are interested in signing up to host, or sponsor, a trunk are asked to complete the registration form located here.