MECCA Does it Again

Press Release

The local MECCA biking club hosted its 35th annual Mountain Bike Festival in the San Rafael Swell last weekend. The group converged on the town of Green River, filling up hotels, campgrounds and restaurants.

With riders coming from as far as Logan, St. George, Colorado and California, as well as many local riders, the festival was great fun for all ages.

Prize drawings included a brand new youth mountain bike, a beautiful adult gravel bike and two CamelBaks stuffed with biking goodies provided by local bike shop Altitude Cycle.

Riders were supported on a variety of trails in the San Rafael Swell, from relaxing beginner rides to advanced, technical, adrenal-pumping challenges.

After the rides each day, there was great food, a cornhole tournament, music and fun at the park next to the John Westey Powell Museum.

We hope to see you all next year for the 36th MECCA Mountain Bike Festival!