Medical Surge Exercise Prepares Local First Responders

Last week, the Southeast Utah Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, in conjunction with Carbon Medical and the Helper Clinic, conducted a medical surge exercise. This tested the capabilities of patient care exceeding care capacity.

The exercise was conducted by simulating a car accident, which required immediate care of three patients in the car in addition to the car accident simulated in Sunnyside. Furthermore, a mock patient also walked in with a choking simulation for an additional surge at the Helper Clinic at the same time as the “accident.”

“These exercises are critical in staff training and preparation for real-life events,” shared the Southeast Utah Health Department. “We would like to thank Carbon Medical Service and staff for their participation and partnership with the Southeast Utah Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.”

Other healthcare partners included the Sunnyside Ambulance, the East Carbon Police Department and the Carbon County Ambulance.