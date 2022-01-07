Meet Emery’s New Mayor: Jack Funk

By Julie Johansen

Brent Jack Funk, Emery Town’s new mayor, was born in Ferron and is the son of Brent and Norma Lou Funk. He graduated from Emery High in 1983 and continued his education at Snow College and the University of Utah.

After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan, he returned to Emery County in 1994. He married Tammy Spencer from Payson and they lived in Cleveland and Elmo for 20 years before moving to Emery two years ago. They are the parents of five children and have seven grandchildren.

Funk is excited to be the Emery Town Mayor and wants to be a “people’s mayor,” meaning he hopes to be a true advocate for the citizens of Emery. He hopes to help build the fire and EMS departments both with members and funds. Funk also plans to address some type of water storage for the town. He is enthused about the restoration of the old church and would like be instrumental in bringing that to fruition.

One concern for Funk is the recent drought and what it could mean for the future. Water is currently a major concern for those in Emery as well as for the future growth of the town. He knows the area could grow and children could remain in Emery if there was more water and the possibility of growth.

In addition, Funk hopes to see recreational opportunities increase, such as skate parks and possibly pickleball courts. Most of all, he wants to get to know the residents and show them his desire to serve.