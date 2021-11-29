Meet Green River Mayor-Elect Ren Hatt

By Robin Hunt

On Jan. 3, Ren Hatt will take office as Green River City’s Mayor. As mayor, Ren Hatt hopes to see the good work that has been done before his term continue and accelerate.

Hatt watched his grandfather Rey Lloyd Hatt, a former Green River Mayor, work to make the city a vibrant and active community. He then decided it was his turn to “throw his hat in the ring” when this last election came around.

“I know efforts are being made to simultaneously grow the town economically, while also retaining the heart of what Green River is,” said Hatt. “That’s what I’m most interested in continuing to develop.”

His primary areas of focus will be to increase access to the local government, bolster community involvement, and bring sustainable business and industry to the city.

“I know the work that’s going into the courting of industries is ongoing, and I want to make sure the handoffs there are as seamless as possible.” Hatt continued, “I think that we are heading in the right direction with becoming an event destination and I’d love to see us attract even more while maintaining the peace and serenity that a place like Green River offers its residents.”

Hatt looks forward to working with the council and city staff to achieve these goals and help Green River thrive. As a homegrown Green River resident, Hatt is invested in Green River’s growth in the right direction.

While attending high school in Green River, he took full advantage of all that Green River has to offer. Hatt explained that he participated in everything. He served as student body president, was an active participant in speech and debate, produced and starred in school plays, and was the captain of the baseball team.

After graduating, Hatt served an LDS mission in the Knoxville, Tennessee area. Following his mission, Hatt graduated from Utah Valley University with a bachelor’s in Literature Studies. He then attended Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio where he earned his Juris Doctorate.

Upon law school graduation, Hatt returned to Tennessee to work as a compliance and policy specialist for the State of Tennessee. Ultimately, Hatt was drawn to return home and has entered into participating heavily in the community again.

Hatt teaches criminal justice, language arts, theater and debate at Green River High School, works at the locally-owned family business Hatt Ranch, passed the bar, hung his own shingle as a licensed attorney, and was recently confirmed as the mayor-elect of the city of Green River.

“I wanted to be able to effect positive change in the hometown that I grew up in and love,” Hatt stated. “I felt that public administration, political navigation, planning and management are all things that I have a knack for and a background in, so it made sense to look into serving in a public office.”