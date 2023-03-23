Meet Intermountain Electronics New Chief Growth Officer, Nathan Turner

Intermountain Electronics Press Release

Located in our Denver facility, Nathan Turner joined Intermountain Electronics (IE) in 2015 as VP of Quality, bringing deep manufacturing experience with him. In addition to his VP of Quality role, Nathan was quickly promoted to General Manager of the Denver facility. He held both titles until he received another well-deserved promotion this year, becoming IE’s Chief Growth Officer on March 1.

Nathan expressed excitement for his new role by stating, “My passion for manufacturing has always been wrapped around people, process and strategy. With IE’s ambitions for continued growth, there is no time like the present for us to formulate more efficient solutions and strategies for our people and products. We are headed into a very exciting time as a company, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Nathan’s interests include golfing and traveling to new places around the world with his wife. He also enjoys running and cycling and has competed in over 100 triathlons, 26 being half-Ironman distance and two full Ironman races. He holds an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Trine University.

Congratulations, Nate!