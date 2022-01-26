Meet Scofield Town’s New Mayor: Jim Levanger

Jim Levanger, the new mayor of Scofield Town, grew up in Southern Utah and worked in the ranching and livestock industry for much of his youth. He attended Southern Utah University for two years and became interested in the field of carpentry. From there, he became a journeyman carpenter through a four-year apprenticeship program.

Levanger worked for many years in heavy construction at power plants and various sites throughout Utah, also building Yellowstone Log Home packages with his brother, Dave. In 1989, he had a hand in the finish work of the log convenience store that was built in Scofield.

“I have always preferred to be in the mountains, so I enjoyed the time I spent working and recreating in the area,” said Levanger. “I had been considering a career change, so when that same store became available in 1990, my family and I purchased it. I became the business owner/manager in Scofield.”

Levanger credits this as a fortunate decision on his part due to meeting his wife while on a grocery run in Helper in 1922. He and Carol married that same year and operated the Snack and Pack Convenience Store together in conjunction with the Lazy Anchor Campground until 2020. He credited those years as a great opportunity to meet and get to know the town residents, property owners and visitors to the area as they served the community.

Currently, Levanger works as a real estate agent and sells Yellowstone Log Home packages while his wife has worked at Skyline Mine for 17 years, currently as a payroll clerk.

“We enjoy living and recreating in Scofield and appreciate the many benefits of small, rural town life,” said Levanger.

Since 1990, Levanger has been actively involved in various roles of Scofield Town government, serving as the appointed mayor from 1997 to 2000. He has also been a member of the town council and has served on the planning and zoning committee for many years.

“Scofield is currently facing serious water issues that stem from the drought conditions. With permission from the former mayor, I spearheaded the project to create a new water source for Scofield Town in February of 2021,” shared Levanger. “I felt that in the office of mayor, I could have a greater impact in securing additional water sources and ensuring the town’s future needs. I have benefited from being able to live in a place I love and now the flexibility of my real estate career gives me the opportunity to give back to the town. I will work to help our community through the challenges we face.”

Turning to immediate plans for Scofield, Levanger stated that he is working to obtain funding for a new well. This is a top priority since the town ran out of water last summer due to drought conditions and a well pump failure. He stated that the Carbon County Commission has been instrumental in helping obtain funding for this project.

Levanger is also working to ensure that Scofield is sufficiently prepared for growth as relocations to the area are made.

“The Town of Scofield has a long history – 2022 marks the 130th anniversary of its incorporation. I am confident, working together, we can ensure it also has a bright future. Thank you for selecting me as mayor. It will be an honor to serve the Town of Scofield for the next four years and I will do my best as I work for everyone in our community,” concluded Levanger.