Meet the 2022 Helper Saturday Vibes Advisory Committee

Helper Saturday Vibes has selected six community members that will serve on the 2022 Advisory Committee. The intention of the Helper Saturday Vibes Advisory Committee, according to Marketing Manager Allie Farnham, is to provide voice to its members on behalf of the greater community.

“It was a truly difficult decision to only pick six community members, as we were flooded with incredible applicants,” said Farnham. “We want to thank everyone for turning out, expressing interest and applying for this year’s committee.”

The six members chosen for 2022 were Ann Anderson, CJ McManus, Katie Gurule, Jake Gray, Brittnie Nichole and Rudy Castro. Farnham explained that this group of men and women is comprised of residents from Price, Helper, Spring Glen and Carbonville. They provided expertise as artists, parents, media, city workers, coaches, volunteers, homeowners, teachers, those that were born and raised in the area, and some from out of state.

“We are very excited about the diverse group we were able to pull together,” Farnham stated. “Committee members are encouraged to share their diverse and creative perspectives and are expected to foster a safe and open forum space for all.”

Duties for the committee members include directing and guiding Helper Saturday Vibes event production decisions, active participation in all monthly meetings, acting as a liaison between community members and the Vibes team with open communication, preparing for meetings, positive and creative attitudes, sharing opinions and perspectives, developing recommendations and addressing community issues as they arise.

Helper Saturday Vibes will return for its second season on Helper’s Main Street this summer.