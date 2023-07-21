Meet the 2023 International Days Jr. Grand Marshal

Price City Press Release

Nathan Korenko, the 18-year-old son of Jill Basso, has been named as the International Days Jr. Grand Marshal. He has three brothers, a sister, two nephews, two nieces, two cats and a dog. His favorite things are his iPad (which he also uses to speak), Star Wars, Fruity Pebbles, Oreos and chocolate.

He hopes one day to work at the animal shelter or the animal hospital. Korenko is always happy, no matter what challenges life throws at him. He is sweet, kind, caring and loves everyone.