Meet the 2024 International Days Parade Jr. Grand Marshal

Colt McArthur, the 12-year-old son of Jessica and Clinton Prettyman and Bret McArthur, has been named the 2024 International Days Parade Jr. Grand Marshal.

McArthur is credited as all-boy and loves to be outside. His favorite activities are riding three wheelers, playing with his siblings, watching the trains as they go by on the tracks, gathering rocks, Nerf wars and coloring. He was born with Microcephaly, which literally translates to having a small head.

He is mostly nonverbal, but learns new words every day. McArthur tends to be shy around new people, though once he warms up, those people are then considered family. His favorite films are Moana and The Croods.

McArthur also highly enjoys music and is known to dance when he eats. He is a very happy child that brings a lot of joy to each individual that he meets.