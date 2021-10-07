Meet the Castle Dale City Candidates

The four candidates running for city council in Castle Dale are inviting the citizens to a meet the candidate night on Oct. 14. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the council room at the Castle Dale City administration building.

This event will take place one hour before the monthly city council meeting. It will include an introduction of the candidates and give them each a chance to discuss their vision as council members. There will then be time for a question and answer session.

The city council candidates running in the municipal election on Nov. 2 are Michael Jorgensen, Ted Allen, Mindy Jackson and Julie Johansen.