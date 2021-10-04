Meet the Wellington Candidates

The event will take place at Wellington Elementary.

Wellington citizens will have a chance to meet and hear from the candidates for mayor and the available city council seats at an upcoming event.

This event will take place on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Wellington Elementary School. The event will also be on Facebook live via Nicole Nelson’s page for those that wish to watch remotely.

The candidates for the two-year seats are Paula Noyes and Caleb Nelson (write-in). The candidates for the four-year seat are Barney Zauss, Jack Clark and Garrett Pell. The lone candidate for mayor is Brad Timothy.