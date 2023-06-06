Meet Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler

Join Carbon County Recreation on June 9 for a meet and greet with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. He was drafted in the first round as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Kessler is an impressive seven feet tall and participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City as part of the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. He also won the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge with his Jazz teammates.

Kessler finished the year with 173 total blocks for fourth best for the 2023-23 NBA season. Continuing his successes, he also finished third in voting for the NBA Rookie of the Year award and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team for the 2023-23 season.

Kessler will be at the Carbon County Event Center on Friday, June 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., ready to meet fans and interact with locals.