MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL

The Helper City Council meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at Helper City Auditorium, 19 South Main, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 all meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 P.M. until further notice on the following dates.
JANUARY 7, 2021
FEBRUARY 4, 2021
MARCH 4, 2021
APRIL 1, 2021
MAY 6, 2021
JUNE 3, 2021
JULY 2, 2021
AUGUST 5, 2021
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021
OCTOBER 7, 2021
NOVEMBER 4, 2021
DECEMBER 2 2021
-S- Jona Skerl
Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 16, 2020.