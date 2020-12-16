MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL

The Helper City Council meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at Helper City Auditorium, 19 South Main, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 all meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 P.M. until further notice on the following dates.

JANUARY 7, 2021

FEBRUARY 4, 2021

MARCH 4, 2021

APRIL 1, 2021

MAY 6, 2021

JUNE 3, 2021

JULY 2, 2021

AUGUST 5, 2021

SEPTEMBER 2, 2021

OCTOBER 7, 2021

NOVEMBER 4, 2021

DECEMBER 2 2021

-S- Jona Skerl

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 16, 2020.