MEETING DATES OF WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL

Wellington City Council meetings will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM. The City Council will also have a sixty-minute work meeting before each meeting in the City Council Chambers at 150 W Main Street Wellington, Utah 84542. Meetings will be on the following dates.

January 08 & 22, 2025

February 12 & 26, 2025

March 12 & 26, 2025

April 09 & 23, 2025

May 14 & 28, 2025

June 11 & 25, 2025

July 9 & 23, 2025

August 13 & 27, 2025

September 10 & 24, 2025

October 08 & 22, 2025

November 12 & 26 (Tues), 2025

December 10 & 23 (Tues), 2025

/s/ Rebecca Evans

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 11, 2024.