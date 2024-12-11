MEETING DATES OF WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL

Wellington City Council meetings will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM. The City Council will also have a sixty-minute work meeting before each meeting in the City Council Chambers at 150 W Main Street Wellington, Utah 84542. Meetings will be on the following dates.
January 08 & 22, 2025
February 12 & 26, 2025
March 12 & 26, 2025
April 09 & 23, 2025
May 14 & 28, 2025
June 11 & 25, 2025
July 9 & 23, 2025
August 13 & 27, 2025
September 10 & 24, 2025
October 08 & 22, 2025
November 12 & 26 (Tues), 2025
December 10 & 23 (Tues), 2025
/s/ Rebecca Evans
City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper December 11, 2024.