MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. MEETING DATES OF WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL

MEETING DATES OF WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL

Wellington City Council meetings will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM. The City Council will also have a sixty-minute work meeting before each meeting in the City Council Chambers at 150 W Main Street Wellington, Utah 84542. Meetings will be on the following dates.

January 08 & 22, 2025
February 12 & 26, 2025
March 12 & 26, 2025
April 09 & 23, 2025
May 14 & 28, 2025
June 11 & 25, 2025
July 9 & 23, 2025
August 13 & 27, 2025
September 10 & 24, 2025
October 08 & 22, 2025
November 12 & 26 (Tues), 2025
December 10 & 23 (Tues), 2025

/s/ Rebecca Evans
City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 11, 2024.
scroll to top