MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Castle Dale City will hold their official council meetings at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2025. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:
January 9th
February 13th
March 13th
April 10th
May 8th
June 12th
July 10th
August 14th
September 11th
October 9th
November 13th
December 11th
All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the five business days preceding the scheduled meeting.
Jody Gerber
Castle Dale City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.