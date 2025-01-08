MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Castle Dale City will hold their official council meetings at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2025. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:

January 9th

February 13th

March 13th

April 10th

May 8th

June 12th

July 10th

August 14th

September 11th

October 9th

November 13th

December 11th

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the five business days preceding the scheduled meeting.

Jody Gerber

Castle Dale City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.