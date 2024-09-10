Megan Marshall Named September’s Carbon County Tourism Super Service Recipient

For the month of Sept., the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient was announced as Megan Marshall. Marshall is well-known throughout the community and has worked for many years on the local parades.

Now, Marshall is the Price City Events Coordinator and has successfully introduced the annual Renaissance Festival to the area, which only continues to grow. Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist, read from Marshall’s nomination, which stated that she was the driving force behind the hometown Renaissance Festival, which attracted numerous visitors from beyond the city and put Price on the map.

The nominee said that the event not only boosted the local economy, but also provided a platform for creative individuals, adventurers, geeks, LARPers, children, the young at heart, artisans, craftsmen, dreamers and fun-loving people to come together.

Marshall expressed her gratitude for the support from both Carbon County and Price City, who gave her the trust and faith for her events. She acknowledged Price Councilman Layne Miller, who she credited as instrumental in the creation and functionality of the fair, as well as supporting almost all of her ideas.

Marshall said while it is her that received the award, the staff from the county and the municipalities are right there with her, doing the heavy lifting. “I have a blast doing it,” Marshall stated.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes stated that Marshall has been a mainstay at events for many years and the recognition is very deserved.