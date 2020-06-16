Melon Days Cancelled for First Time in Over 100 Years

Press Release

For the first time ever, Green River’s 100+ year annual tradition, Melon Days, is cancelled.

After public discussion at the June Green River City Council meeting, the council and mayor concluded that it would not be a good use of public funds to plan and implement multiple mitigation plans in order to be in compliance with all possible State of Utah guidelines regarding COVID-19. Each phase of Utah’s Health Guidance System (ie. Color Coded Risk Phases) requires an entirely different plan and commitment; and as it is unknown what phase Emery County will be in come September, there is not enough local capacity and resources to plan for all possible scenarios.

Unable to hold the traditional Melon Days, the city will be investing in smaller community gatherings and projects that celebrate the local melon growers and the history of Melon Days. Stay tuned to the Melon Days Facebook page for details to come.

To help ensure future Melon Days celebrations and other Green River events can occur, please contact Green River City Event Coordinator Robin Hunt to get involved and volunteer your time on the special events committee.

In order to get to the “new normal” phase of the State’s COVID-19 mitigation plans and so town events can be safely held once again, please strictly follow guidelines set forth here: coronavirus.utah.gov.