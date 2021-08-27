Melon Days Returning to Green River

Green River Melon Days parade. Photo courtesy of Epicenter.

Press Release

Though many originally saw little value in terms of farmland in the area, Green River’s dry climate, sandy soil and hot days with cold nights make for excellent melon growing. In 1907, Melon Days began as a fruit festival in celebration of Green River and its remarkable agriculture.

The town crowned its first Melon Queen and added a parade to the annual festivities in 1947. A famous watermelon slice was originally built in 1960 to be a float in the Melon Days parade and also served as a fruit stand. It is still used today for the parade, but is pulled by a truck since it no longer runs on its own.

Today, Melon Days is still celebrated every year on the third weekend in September. This year, the festivities fall on Sept. 17-18. The weekend-long event attracts thousands of people to town for live music, a parade on Main Street, free melon in the park courtesy of the local growers, and much more.

For the full schedule and more information visit melon-days.com.