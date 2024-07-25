Melting Pot Earns Eat Well Utah Certificate

SEUHD Press Release

Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) would like to announce that Eddy Gutierrez Director, Culinary and Nutritionist of the Melting Pot at the Castleview Hospital and his staff received the EAT WELL UTAH PARTICIPANT certificate. Gutierrez has completed the necessary requirements that the state required of him to receive this certificate. Eat Well Utah (EWU) is the Utah Department of Health and Human Services statewide initiative to help make healthy food choices more available and appealing wherever food is served or sold. Southeast Utah Health Department works with the state dietitian to make the necessary changes with interested venues to achieve the goals the state has set for them.

By participating in the EAT WELL UTAH program Gutierrez worked with the SEUDH liaisons, Taylor Cook and Kathryn Miller to identify how he could better service his patrons by making the “healthy choice the easy choice.” This can include making changes to food offerings, product placement, recipes, and signage. The goals of Eat Well Utah are designed to achieve the following:

Healthy foods and beverages are available and encouraged at Utah venues. Environmentally responsible practices are conducted at Utah venues and communities are economically supported through local food sourcing.

Let’s make healthy food the new normal-at-home and away.

If your venue would like to talk to someone about working to receive the Eat Well Utah certificate from the state of Utah, please call the Southeast Utah Health Department at (435)637-3671 and ask for the Kathryn Miller in the Health Promotion Department.