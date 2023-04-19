Members of Emery High Student Council Request Donation From Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

Ten members of the Emery High Student Council approached the Emery Country Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday afternoon. They were requesting a donation for their annual graduation celebration following the graduation ceremony this year.

Led by Danika Farley, Emery High Student Body President, the council members explained their goals, directives, activities and ambitions as a council for the high school. The commissioners donated $250.

The seniors also advised the commission about their Service Day on May 17, explaining that instead of a senior prank this year, they want to do service for the whole county between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. A bus will drop students off in each community from Elmo to Emery and then pick the students up and return them to the Armory for a luncheon.

The Safety Minute Presentation was given by Tiffany Baker, Museum of the San Rafael Lead. She showed a poster and spoke about dangerous chemicals that could be found around the workplace. She stressed how important it is to know where all these things are stored and also the anecdotes and procedures in case of ingestion or irritations.

Following her presentation, Commissioner Lynn Sitterud drew names for the safety Visa gift cards. Names drawn were Melinda Peacock, Melinda Gordon, Cory Cloward, Jax Gardner, Shaylie Richards and Melissa Jensen.

Four Emery High students requesting a donation for Boys State were next on the agenda. The commissioners donated $100 for each Boys State participant.

Patsy Stoddard, Emery County Business Chamber Director, requested approval to award Business Improvement Grants to Recreation Underground, Vetcations, Prickly ‘N’ Sweet Cactus Boutique, United Lawn and Landscaping, and Enchanted Rocks and Gifts. The deadline for these applications was April 1 and these businesses had correctly completed the applications. These funds are from transient room taxes and AARP fundings. Approval was granted. A $10,000 Russian olive grant for the Emery County Weed and Mosquito Department was also approved.

Green River Horizons and Green River Medical Center were approved for property tax exemptions. Emery County Assessor Kris Bell explained that an organization had to be charitable, religious or nonprofit in order to qualify for a property tax exemption. The commission decided to deny the PEHP Long-Term Disability “Pilot Program” and remain with their current insurance status.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported that there have been 2,064 police action cases in 2023. He also related about the heroic rescue in Squeeze Canyon this past weekend. Cooperation with several agencies and state rescue helicopters made the rescue a success.