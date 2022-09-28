Members Score at Final Fall Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

The last fall rodeos at the Cedar Arena in Panguitch were hosted by the Enterprise rodeo team on Sept. 23 and 24. While members scoring points this weekend were few in number, the rodeo teams will now take a well-deserved break until November.

Emery team members placing in the top ten on Friday at Cedar were Graycee Mills in seventh in girls’ breakaway roping and Kinlie Jensen in sixth in goat tying. In the light rifle shooting sports, Ryter Ekker, Jalynn Fox and Braylea Conover finished first, second and 10th, respectively. On Saturday at the Panguitch rodeo, Kinlie Jensen placed fifth in goats and Will Jeffs was ninth in steer wrestling. Ryter Ekker again took first, Jalynn Fox fifth and Braylea Conover eighth in the rifle shoot.

Carbon team members receiving points on Friday were Kadan Donathan in fifth in steer wrestling while Kashley Rhodes was sixth in the rifle and tied for eighth in the trap shoot. On Saturday, Maddison Nielson took fifth in pole bending, Kashley Rhodes earned fourth in the light rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter was fourth in the trap shoot. Kayson Peterson finished ninth in steer wrestling.

Rodeo athletes will now hit the practice pens until the first weekend of November. Then, they will compete at the Dixie Six in Hurricane for the following three weekends.