Memorial | Jennie (Johanna) Zupon Benedict

Honoring the life and memory of Jennie (Johanna) Zupon Benedict on the 100th anniversary of her death

Born May 16, 1883 in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Died June 23, 1922 in Palisade, CO

Resident of Carbon County

Married Jerry Bart Benedict May 22, 1906

Parents of:

Joseph 1907-1976

Frances (DeGrendele Baker) 1908-1954

Jennie (Chesnik) 1909-1979

Albena (Mepham) 1913-2002

Ida (Lopan Robinson) 1917-2002

Grandmother to:

Joe Benedict 1952 –

Mary Theresa Benedict (Proznick) 1954 –

Leroy DeGrendele 1927-1998

Leonard DeGrendele 1927-2000

Frances Del DeGrendele(Dubbs)1929-2014

J. Lorraine Chesnik (Babcock) 1930-2018

Joann Chesnik (Couch) 1936-1983

Jeanne Mepham 1946-

Thad Mepham 1949-

Carol Lopan (Glazier Goddard) 1938-

Twenty-five great grandchildren, 34 great great grandchildren, 23 great great great grandchildren.

With remembrance and gratitude:

Shelly, Dave and Mary Theresa