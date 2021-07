In Loving Memory

George (Jerry) Gerald Dimick

Sept 1, 1935-November 4, 2020

Please Join us for a Memorial Service

Honoring George’s life

Saturday July 17th , 2021

From 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Colton Pavilion

355 North 900 West Vernal, Utah

Lunch will be served