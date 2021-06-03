Memorial Service | Zelpha Ranae Rich Eastman

The family of Zelpha Ranae Rich Eastman will be hosting a memorial service at the Pioneer Park pavilion in Price, Utah on Saturday, June 19th from 1 pm to 5 pm, with a program at 2 pm. Ranae, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020 at her home in Sagle, Idaho. However, due to COVID restrictions the family was not able to participate in the funeral service held in Wellington, Utah. They will now be sharing and celebrating the memories of Ranae and invite those who knew her to stop by to say hello.