Men’s Basketball Takes Two Over Holiday Weekend At Home

The USU Eastern men’s basketball team were on the court last week on Wednesday and Saturday taking on two prep teams . On Wednesday they faced the Utah Peaks Prep team taking a 83-44 victory, Saturday’s contest was another win this time over Real Salt Lake 108-59.

The Eagles have put together six wins so far this season and suffered three losses, two against Western Wyoming and then a home meeting with Salt Lake Community College. USU Eastern is preparing to start their conference season this week when the College of Southern Idaho comes to town.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday in the game with Utah Peaks Prep. Taking a 48-17 lead into the locker room at halftime USU Eastern used their defense to hold their opponent to 31.9% shooting in the contest, Utah Peaks couldn’t get any offense going against the Eagles.

Kurt Wegscheider led the Eagles with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, pulling down four rebounds and grabbing two steals. Dillion Sorenson came off the bench and dropped in 15 and collected four boards and Justin Hicks added nine with three rebounds and two steals in the win.

On Saturday Real Salt Lake and the Eagles squared off and this one wasn’t even close. Sophomore Payton Falslev scored 17, grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists in the big 108-59 win.

The Eagles dropped 63 points on Real in the first half and then took their foot off the gas pedal in half number two, putting up 45 points. USU Eastern shot 62.1% from the field while holding Real to just 31.7 %. The Eagles were also 10-of-19 from behind the arc.

Behind Falslev’s 17, Isaac Costagneto added 15 points and four boards. Wegscheider and Malek Malual added 14 a piece in the victory.

Up next for the USU Eastern Eagles is the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday night. CSI is currently 8-1 this season and it’s always a fun contest when they come to town.

The evening will get starred at 7 p.m. at the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center.