Men’s Soccer Falls Short In 2-0 Loss Against #2 SLCC

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The Utah State Eastern Eagles faced a tough challenge from No. 2 Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, falling 2-0 in a physical match played at home. Despite their best efforts, the Eagles struggled to break down Salt Lake’s defense and get on the scoreboard.

Salt Lake struck early, netting their first goal just minutes into the game. Later in the first half, Nicola Brocca found the net again, extending the Bruins’ lead to two. USU Eastern’s goalkeeper, Thiago Moreira , made two critical saves, working hard to keep his team in the game against a potent Salt Lake offense.

The Eagles pushed back with a few offensive surges, with Owen Gaisford testing Salt Lake’s defense and getting a shot on target. However, Salt Lake’s defensive unit remained strong, and the Bruins managed to shut down any serious chances for a comeback.

USU Eastern maintained their defensive composure in the second half, limiting the Bruin’s chances and matching their intensity. Despite the final score, the Eagles showed grit and determination against a tough Bruin program, showing promise as they continue in Scenic West play.

The Eagles (4-6-3, 4-4-2) will play their remaining regular season schedule on the road as they first face Pacific Northwest Christian College (0-10, 0-10) on Thursday, October 17 at 4:30 p.m. MST.