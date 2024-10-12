Men’s Soccer Falls To Snow College In Conference Battle

Jordan Buscarini – Castle Country Radio / AM 750 Drive Time Sports

Despite delivering a defensive gem, the USU Eastern men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to the Snow College Badgers in an important Scenic West Athletic Conference showdown Oct. 5 in Ephraim.

Meeting for the second time this season, the two teams fought back and forth in a gritty Saturday afternoon meeting. The lone goal of the outing came 20:19 into the first half as Snow’s Ansoumane Camara found the back of the net off an assist from Nethaly Loya Veronica.

The Eagles had ample opportunities to deliver the equalizer throughout the game as the team combined for 15 shots. Snow goalie Mathias Christensen was relentless, gathering five saves on five shots on goal throughout game.

USU Eastern goalie Thiago Moreira also delivered a solid performance as he finished with five saves against six shots on goal.

Tabbed as a highly important tilt, the game lived up to the hype with a steady dose of physicality and emotion. The Eagles were hit with four yellow cards for the game, while Snow College was given five. A total of 16 fouls went against the Eagles, while 14 were called against the Badgers.

Snow College’s victory gives them a season series sweep over the Eagles. The two teams met back on Sept. 7 in Price as Snow earned a 3-1 win.

The Eagles still hold control over the final playoff spot for the upcoming coming SWAC Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31. Only the top four teams from the conference advance to the tournament, adding extra meaning to the next three weeks of the season.

USU Eastern will now shift their focus to the final set of home games in the 2024 season. On Oct. 10 the Eagles will host Colorado Northwestern Community College. Sophomore Day will then be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 against Salt Lake Community College. USU Eastern defeated Colorado Northwestern 4-1 on Sept. 12. Two days later the Eagles suffered a 2-0 loss to Salt Lake CC in a rematch of last year’s conference championship.

The final four games of the regular season will be played on the road, including a highly important tilt with the College of Southern Idaho, who is currently fifth overall in the conference, on Oct. 24.