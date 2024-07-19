Men’s Soccer Welcomes New Assistant Coach

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern men’s soccer program is thrilled to announce the hiring of Conner Mitchell as the new assistant coach. Bringing a wealth of experience both as a player and coach, Mitchell is set to make a significant impact on the team, in particular with the scouting and recrutiment process.

Mitchell’s journey began with a solid educational foundation. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah in 2022. His academic background has equipped him with strategic planning and team management skills that have become central to his coaching philosophy.

Mitchell’s coaching career has been marked by notable achievements across various institutions. He started as the Boys Assistant Soccer Coach at Hunter High School in West Valley, UT, where he contributed to the team’s Region Championship win in 2021. This success paved the way for his subsequent role as the Boys Head Soccer Coach at UDA, also in West Valley, from 2021 to 2024.

In 2021, Mitchell took on the role of Boys Head Soccer Coach at West High School in Salt Lake City, UT. His leadership led the team to their first Region Championship that same year, a historic achievement for the program. Under his guidance, the team maintained a 27-20 overall record, and two players earned All-State honors. His continuous progression in the coaching realm has been driven by a commitment to excellence and a passion for the game.

Mitchell’s playing career is equally distinguished. At Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX, he was part of the team that achieved the first Conference Championship and Conference Tournament Championship in the program’s history in 2012.

“I am very happy to have Conner on board with the program,” said head coach Ryan Thompson. His experience and eye for talent will play a big role with our scouting and recruiting process.”

Off the field, Mitchell is supported by his loving family. He is married to Makenna, and together they have a three-year-old daughter, Nora. Their support has been instrumental in his coaching journey, and they are excited to join the USU Eastern community.

As Mitchell steps into his new role at USU Eastern, the anticipation is high for the upcoming season. The men’s soccer program is confident that his proven track record of finding talent and his prior successes will elevate the team to new heights.