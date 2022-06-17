Merchants Handle Raptors

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Price Raptors met up with the 17U Helper Merchants on Wednesday for a battle among local teams. Helper came out strong and jumped out in front 13-0 within the first two innings.

On the mound, Tyrus Madsen and Jaxon Ingram combined to pitch a one-hit shutout as the Merchants took Game 1 17-0 in four innings. Ingram also swung the bat well, going 2-2 with a double. Michael Vigil had a multi-hit game (2-4) while Preston Martinez went 1-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Helper followed a similar script in Game 2, taking a 9-0 lead. Price cut it to seven before the Merchants tacked on a few more runs to win 12-2. Jace Barlow went yard and drove in two in a 2-2 effort while Logan Madrigal finished 1-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Vigil picked up the win with four strikeouts in three innings. For the Raptors, TJ McFarland went 1-2 with an RBI.