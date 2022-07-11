Merchants Pile It On in Vernal

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Helper visited Vernal on Thursday as it continued its summer schedule. The Merchants jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Vernal showed pose and battled back to make it 4-3.

Helper regained the momentum in the fourth and never looked back. The Merchants scored eight runs in the final four innings to bring their winning streak to 12 games.

Jacob Vasquez picked up the win in the 12-3 beat down and pitched all seven innings. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. He also reached base three times, going 2-3 with a walk.

Rylan Hart had a great day at the plate as he went 4-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Chet Anderson also drove home a pair in his 2-5 effort while Jordan Fossat went 2-5 with a double. In addition, Camden Wilson went 2-4 with two ribbies while Ridge Nelson legged out a triple.

The Merchants will next play St. George at home on Friday at 8 p.m.