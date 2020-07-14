Merchants Sweep Opening Playoff Series *Photo Gallery*

The Helper Merchants’ playoff run began on Monday night with a best two out of three series against Mountain View. Tyler Wright started the game for the Merchants, who dominated the contest, both on the mound and at the plate. Wright was extremely effective on the mound, striking out five batters through four innings.

“[Tyler Wright] attacked the zone against the Mountain View hitters the whole game,” said head coach Dakota Cisneros. “He started on top, threw his pitches and had great command.”

Rylan Hart was excellent on Monday. He went 3-4 with five RBIs and also came in to close the game. Derick Robinson also had a great day at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and three RBIs. Braxton Bennett went 2-4 with an RBI and Jordan Fossat went 1-2 with a double and two RBIs. Everyone contributed as the Merchants pilled on Mountain View for the lopsided 14-1 victory.

Helper had a chance to close off the series the same night when the second game between the teams got underway. Runs were not as easy to come by for the Merchants in what turned out to be a tight affair. Rylan Hart remained hot at the plate, going 2-3. Jordan Wright also went 2-3 with a critical RBI; however, his greatest contribution was on the mound. He started the game and went the distance, pitching a complete game shutout to propel Helper into the next round.

“Jordan Wright started the game off a little wild, but settled in and threw a great game. He fanned nine batters in a great outing,” said Cisneros. “I’m proud of the way he threw for us tonight.” Helper brought out its brooms and completed the sweep by a score of 2-0.

The Merchants now enter the double elimination phase of the playoffs. Their next contest will be on Friday, but they are still awaiting the results of other games to find out who and where they will play. If Monday’s outings are any indication of the future, Helper showed the ability to control the game on the mound and rack up runs. The Merchants scored 16 runs and held Mountain View to just one run in the two-game series. Time will tell if Helper is able to have the same success as the playoffs unfold.