The Helper Merchants met up with the team from Springville on July 14 to take to the baseball diamond.

Helper took the lead early in the game, securing three runs to go up 3-1. They continued to stay on top of their opponents with seven runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

The game concluded with Helper taking the win at 13-3. The Merchants recorded three hits, two walks and three RBIs.