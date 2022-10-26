Merintha Ann Johnson Petrik-Nelson, age 81 of Green River, UT, passed away October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. Ann was born in Hanksville, UT on April 14, 1941, to Glen P. and Merintha L. Johnson. Ann was the sixth of eight children and spent her childhood growing up on the farm. She graduated from Green River High School in 1959 and went on to attend Salt Lake Area Vocational School and obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She returned to Green River, UT, to begin her long career as a nurse. While living in Green River, UT, she met John Thomas Petrik, and they were married on November 28, 1962. They were later sealed in the South Jordan Temple in July of 1992.

Ann lived in Vernal, UT for years 35 years. Ann worked as a nurse for Dr. James Allen for 20 years. Ann enjoyed her career as a nurse. If you were lucky enough to have Ann as a nurse, you knew of her compassion and her true kindness. Her husband John passed away in 1992 from Multiple Myeloma.

In a search to supplement her income, she was prompted to open her own business in the Drug and Alcohol Industry. In 1993, she started Intermountain Toxicology Collections and became one of the first charter members of Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Associations (DATIA). Her business was so successful that within a few months, she was working this full time and no longer nursing.

In December of 2004, she went to Green River, UT, to spend time with her family and became reacquainted with Bruce E. Nelson. Seven months later, they were married for time in the Monticello, UT Temple. Bruce and Ann enjoyed serving in the temple together and in 2008 served a mission in Nauvoo, ILL.

Ann enjoyed her life spent with Bruce on the farm in Green River, UT. She enjoyed sewing and often made clothes and dresses that were worn by family and friends. In her later years. her love for quilting became her legacy and she made many baby blankets, quilts and silkies. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always up for a girls’ trip with her sisters or her daughters.

Ann is survived by her husband Bruce E. Nelson. Daughters Jonna Sue (Richard) May and Dosena Marie Adams. Stepchildren Robert (Kaye) Nelson, Pearline (Pete) Ninow, Craig (Heidi) Nelson, Warren (Kordine) Nelson, Dorolie (Zane) Peters, Saralyn (Brian) Nelson-Taylor, Tyresha Nelson, Arianne (Mike) Nelson-Miller. Sisters Mary Lee Olney and Dosena June Erickson. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband John T. Petrik, son David T. Petrik, her parents Glen P. and Merintha L. Johnson, brothers Kent, John, Dale, and Louie Johnson, and sister Nona Bee Jackson.

A viewing will be in Vernal, UT, on October 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blackburn Mortuary. Funeral services will be in Green River, UT on Friday, October 28, 2022, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior at the Green River Chapel, 95 North Clark Street. Final internment will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Rock Point Cemetery, 2250 West 2500 North, Vernal, UT, at 2 p.m.