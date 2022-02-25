Merit 3D Presents 3D Printed Casts

Spencer Loveless of Merit 3D made a special announcement on a special date. The announcement, which came on 2/22/2022, was that Merit 3D, a subsidiary of Dustless Technologies, has teamed up with doctors in Utah to create 3D printed casts.

At Merit 3D, employees are working to create a mass manufacturing opportunity in Carbon County to transport the economy into the future. Due to being able to mass produce, they now have the ability to manufacture these casts quickly and efficiently. By taking an iPhone and scanning around one’s arm, this washable, breathable cast will be made specific to each individual.

Merit 3D has teamed up with Castle Country Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine for this exciting opportunity. Loveless thanked Dr. Kelly Jensen and Dr. Scott Justesen for their help in bringing this to the community.

Loveless also credited Castleview Hospital, the Utah Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity for helping make this a reality.