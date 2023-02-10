Merrill Easton Leslie, 89, of North Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 8, 2023, just months after having hip surgery due to a fall in his home.

Merrill was born on September 12, 1933, in Ferron, Utah. In 1959, he married his late wife Irma in Germany, and they resided in North Las Vegas beginning in 1970.

Merrill served in the Army and later worked in the HVAC field. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, ATV rides and sharing stories of his childhood and time in the Army.

Merrill was preceded in death by his wife Irma Leslie, and his parents Easton and Delma Leslie. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Cindy) Leslie, Sharon Leslie and Eric Leslie; his three grandchildren Amy (Cory) Scheuer, William (Stephanie) Leslie and Mitchell Leslie; and his great granddaughter Nolde Scheuer.

No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your local VFW Post.