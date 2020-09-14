Merrill Veron Ivie, 84 of Orem, passed away at his home on September 11, 2020.

He was born on March 20, 1936 in Loa, Utah to Vee William Ivie and Mildred Beardall. Merrill Served in the United States Army in the 1950’s and worked as an industrial painter throughout his life, painting smoke stacks and bridges often times hundreds of feet in the air.

Much of his adult life, Merrill could be found in the San Rafael desert, with his metal detector, searching for buried treasure. He enjoyed taking his jeep off road to new places and taking in the beauty of Utah.

Merrill is survived by his brother, Richard, of Orem, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Boyd, sister Ramona, and son Merrill “Feller” Ivie.

A graveside service will be held at 12pm, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Cliffview Cemetery in Price, Utah.