Merry & Bright – Ambassadors for Hope Choir Bring Christmas Cheer

By Amanda McIntosh

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Ambassadors for Hope Choir led by Mrs. Wendy Grant dazzled and entertained once again during their “Merry and Bright” Christmas Concert. Mrs. Grant consistently puts on a show for the attendees that come to support her 50+ students.

The Ambassadors for Hope Choir is an audition-based, afterschool program that focuses on the “Why Try” curriculum while teaching the students the value of commitment, community service and teamwork. “Why Try” is an evidence-based resiliency program working to build positive relationships with peers, teachers, and parents that is funded through Four Corners Community Behavioral Health. The students practice at the Price Civic Center Auditorium for two hours a week.

The program consisted of fifteen Christmas songs ranging from the traditional like “Little Drummer Boy,” “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Silent Night” to the fun and more contemporary songs like “Where are you Christmas?,” “Dominick the Donkey,” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” There were some holiday jokes thrown in the mix this year, too to give the choir time to set up props for songs like “Box of Rocks” and “Milk and Cookies.”

Each song was a testament to Mrs. Grant, the students, and their parents on the dedication they all have to making their performances something special and memorable. The choir and Mrs. Grant shared a special thanks and recognition to all the soloists, dancers, actors, speakers, instrumentalists, pianists, student directors as well as special guests, Price City (Mayor Michael Kourianos and Layne Miller.) They thanked Four Corners Community Behavioral Health’s Prevention Team under the direction of Taylor Passarella which includes Alysa Potter, Barbie Potter, and Amanda McIntosh. They thanked her stage managers Brenna Penry and Celeste Sorenson as well as the choir’s seamstress, Joan Powell. She also recognized the sound techs, Jessica Hazelton and Carter Grant and the photographers Dallin Grant and Meghan Stephens.

Ambassadors are Abbigale McIntosh, Adrian Clyde, Amy Bishoff, Andee Brady, Aniya Grundy, Braylie Scovill, Bridgette Woodward, Brynn Terry, Cali Blackmon, Cash Marsing, Cedar Brooks, Charlotte Ogilvie, Claire Landcaster, Cloud Deeringer, Corinne Thayn, Dylan Yates, Eleanor Woodard, Eliza Irvine, Eliza Lichienwalter, Evan Nelson, Evelyn Palmer, Evellyn Villa, Hadley Heugly, James Stephens, Jaycee Frandsen, Jocelyn Brinkerhoff, Joelle Frandsen, Josie Yates, Julia Sanders, KaeLee Nelson, Katie Francis, Kimbree Colosimo, Klara King, Kohen King, Kyle Nelson, Lily Burrows, Linaya Peacock, Livia Laing, Maeve Bradford, Maudi Yates, McKall Wear, Marinda Roundy, Miley Bizardie Wyatt, Oakley Giraud, Peytin Montgomery, Raigan Scovill, Sarah Hung, Sophia Hawkins, Sophie Francis, Susannah Irvine, Tate Davis, Taycen Brower, Taylee Brower and Vivian Tenney.

For more information on how you can show your support to the Ambassadors for Hope Choir, please email Mrs. Wendy Grant at wgrant@fourcorners.ws.