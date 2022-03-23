Mervin H. Day, age 81, passed away on March 19, 2022.

Mervin was born January 15, 1941 to Joseph Merrill and LaVerne Humphrey Day. He was raised in Elmo, UT and graduated from North Emery High School in 1959. He attended Snow College for 2 years, graduating with an Associates in Science Degree. He met Kathleen Gardner in 1961 while working in Moab. They were married on July 14, 1962, later solemnized in the Manti Temple on April 13, 1963.

He had a lifelong love of genealogy and Temple work. His Aunt Pearl taught him how to do genealogy. He was an excellent teacher and spent many years teaching the Gospel in various church callings, fulfilling a statement in his Patriarchal Blessing that he would be able to understand the mysteries of God and be able to help others to also understand.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Day, children Kathy and Wayne Latty, Cynita and Glenn Braden, Julia Walker, Merrillyn Day, Jeannie and Mike Baumann, Rob and Becca Day, Travis and Christina Day, Tammy and Eric Georgeson, Jeff and Kari Day, Scott and Ali Day and Brett and Colette Day; 60 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; siblings LaVon and Marianne Day, Mark and Pat Day, Talma Day, Merrillyn and Max Herzog, and Donald and Kera Day and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ronnie Day, and nephew Kevin Day.

Graveside service will be held at the Cleveland City Cemetery on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 2 p.m.

520 Cleveland Rd, Cleveland, UT 84518

Memorial Service on Thursday March 24, 2022 at 3 p.m.

2400 North University Park Blvd

Layton, UT 84041