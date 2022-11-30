“Messiah” Returning to the Stage

Press Release

The Castle Valley Chorale & Orchestra and USU Eastern Choirs will present Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Carbon High School. The program is under the direction of Larry Martin, with Elise Tuttle on keyboards. The performance will feature soloists as well as the entire ensemble.

Messiah is an oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel. It was written in its entirety over a period of 24 days. Since that time, it has become one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works. Please join us for a great event to start off the Christmas season, relax and enjoy some of the finest music ever written.

The concert is free, although donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. Due to the nature of the program, we request no children under the age of six (and ask that children over six be capable of sitting still and quiet for approximately 90 minutes).