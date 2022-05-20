MHMS Presents Cheer Spring Show

Carbon School District Press Release

On May 5, the cheerleaders from Mont Harmon put on their spring show to showcase all they have learned this year. Head coach Missy Fossat and assistant coaches Morgan Korenko and Kaylie Graham welcomed family and friends, expressing their appreciation for each member of the team and the opportunity they had to coach this year.

The program featured routines composed by the coaches, team captains, the eighth graders and even MHMS cheer alumni. Despite being down one team member because of an injury, the cheerleaders wowed the audience with their moves, stunts and tumbling.

Congratulations to the 2021-22 team and to the program’s new coaches on a spectacular year!