Our loving son, father, husband, brother, grandfather and much more to so many people Michael “Mike” Don Conboy age 58, lost his long hard battle with cancer and passed away June 5th, 2023, in Riverton, UT. He was born on October 29th, 1964, to Patty Wiseman and Donald Conboy in Mississippi. After Donald’s passing, Patty married John Hansen in 1967, who raised Mike as his own.

He graduated high school in 1983 at West Jordan High School. After graduation, he went on to work in construction for many years. Mike was always the life of the party; he enjoyed making sure his birthday was a big hit for everyone. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes with friends or anything to get him outside.

He met Lori Young and her daughter Mistyna Young in 1989 and went on to have three girls, Brittnie, Josie and Shawnee. In 2019, he married Heather in Las Vegas. They resided in Riverton for the last several years.

He is survived by his mom Patty Hansen, his four daughters Mistyna (Cole) Sorensen, Brittnie Conboy, Josie (Trevor) Mitcheson, Shawnee (Rikko) Bolotas, his wife Heather and her daughter Mary and her 3 grandchildren Beyonca, Oliver and Wrex. His 16 Grandchildren, Jesse, Dayton, Emily, Kayeson, Riley, Ryler, Madison, Lennyx, Autumn, Aiden, Addi, Parker, Haizlee, Isiah, Rikki, and Ryder. His sister Kimberly (Kelly) Vail, his brothers Paul Hansen, Justin (Melissa) Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by Donald Conboy and his dad John Hansen and his brother Kevin Hansen.

A special thanks to Sara and his entire hospice team at Hospice for Utah.

There will be no services at this time.