It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Michael Reid Lawrence, 77, also dearly known as (Moe). He passed on November 10th, 2024 in Holladay, Utah. Michael was born on January 28, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Dorothy Lawrence. He graduated from high school in 1965 and entered the Army shortly after, serving during the Vietnam War. Although stationed in the states, he served proudly. He trained as a Boilermaker and worked as such his entire working life.

Through the years, Michael had a wide range of hobbies; model trains, flying RC planes, metal detecting and old movies. He was a gifted guitar player and singer. He loved riding motorcycles, camping and fishing. He was always looking forward to his next adventure. Michael and Barbara called Ferron, Utah home for almost 40 years. They moved to Tooele, Utah in 2016 to be closer to family and then on to the Holladay area in 2022.

We lost a beautiful soul; husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John Reid Lawrence and Dorothy Hunsaker, his sister Cheryl Kay Lawrence who he loving called Sweetie, his son Brett Marcelis, his step-mother Barbara Ann Berkley and step-brother Jeffrey Clayton.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Bernice Lawrence of 47 years; his children, Tammy Leonard, Troy Marcelis (Shauna), Jodi Marcelis, and Wendy Cox-Vetitoe (Brandon) , his grandchildren; Jonathan Cox, Dustin Byerly (Stacey), Joshua Byerly, Hailey Friedman, Kassie Ivie, Brittany Varner (Jarred), Amber Myers, Maria Streif (Tyler), Kalvin Marcelis, Tierra Felt, Cody Felt, McKayla Young (Colton), his great-grandchildren; Haven, Maddox, Trystan, Jaxson, Teigan, Brody, Sadie, Samuel, Deitrich, Keagan, Bella, his niece and nephew; Julie and Sandon.

Michael’s Legacy will live on through the many lives he touched, stories he shared and memories created with those blessed to have known him. Your funny hats, the Monkey Moe face you would make that made us all laugh; playing the guitar while we would all dance around in the kitchen, cherished memories will be in our hearts always as will you sweet Moe Moe. We love you.

John 11:25-26 “Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”

Celebration of Life will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 14th, 2024. Time and location will follow in the coming days.