Michele Cuburu

1954 ~ 2020

Born November 30, 1954 in Price, Carbon County, Utah. Passed September 6, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Michele’s parents are Barbara Ellen (Bobbie) Lamph Cuburu and Charles (Chuck) Jean Cuburu, while her grandparents are Edward Arthur & Margaret Leona (Goosie) Wycherley Lamph and Jean & Mary Bonomo Cuburu. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her Aunt Terrie (Lamph) Clawson (Green River, WY) and numerous cousins across the country.

A remembrance for Michele will be held at a later date.

Michele attended Reeves Elementary, Mont Harmon Jr. High, Carbon High and College of Eastern Utah (A.A. degree) in Price, Utah. She attended Southern Utah University graduating with a BA in Social Work. Michele attended graduate school at the University of Utah, graduating with an MA in Social Work as a LCSW.

While in school Michele participated in many activities. These included competitive swimming for the Price Blue Whales, Jr. High band, Carbon High Marching Band, Concert Band, Choir, and A’Cappella Choir. She was a soloist on the flute and piccolo in select performances. Michele earned the award and recognition of “Master Musician. She was awarded music scholarships for her undergraduate degrees.

Michele made her home in Sandy, Utah and worked for the State of Utah as an LCSW. She earned awards and recognition for her work. She also worked as a counselor for inpatient drug treatment programs and taught music (performance piano, flute, and piccolo).

Michele enjoyed traveling with her parents. After Chuck’s passing, she traveled with her mom and some cousins. Later, she traveled with friends to see the world. She didn’t just go do the touristy things, she delved deeper. She made friends in Cambodia, China, Ireland, Greece, Egypt, and the UK.

Michele lived her profession and many people benefitted from her care and attention.

Michele’s family would like to offer special thanks to Ray & Kamille Boyack Richens for their love, care, and assistance to Michele over the past three years. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com