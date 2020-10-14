Michelle Sully Named Executive Director of the Helper Project

Press Release

The Helper Project recently announced that Michelle Sully, the former Development Coordinator and Interim Director at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, has accepted the position of Executive Director of The Helper Project.

“We are so excited and honored to have Michelle accept this position,” said Anne Morgan-Jespersen, founder of The Helper Project. “For the last two years, Michelle has been a member of our board of directors. Although she currently lives in Salt Lake City, her family are Carbon County natives with a long history of service to our area. Her grandfather sold mining equipment and her grandmother worked at the Manti-La Sal National Forest Service office in Price. Michelle’s family also has roots in Helper. Her great uncle was the President of the Helper State Bank.”

The Helper Project was founded four years ago in an effort to help revitalize the Historic City of Helper as well as provide cultural connections between Helper residents, and in many cases residents of all of Carbon County, and other organizations throughout the state, country and world. s the organization has grown and the scope of its projects increased, it became obvious to the volunteer board that an executive director was needed. It also became obvious to fellow members of the project’s board that Michelle was a highly organized and experienced business manager with a number of diversified skills, including donor relations, event planning, day-to-day management and board support.

Those interested in contacting Michelle and learning more about The Helper Project can email her at gohelper@thehelperproject.net.