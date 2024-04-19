Mid-Term Emery High Awards Assembly

By Julie Johansen

At an awards assembly at Emery High on Monday, April 15, the following students were recognized as Academic All State: Jorgen Robinson, Kelsey Jorgensen and Tyler Frandsen in Forensics, in Theatre, Elizabeth Carroll, Lisa Gardner and Tyson Laws.

Athletes chosen on Basketball All Tournament Teams Wade Stilson, Kenadie Maughan, Aliya Lester, Katelyn Nielson and Karleigh Stilson, who were also recognized.

Winners of the Emery High March Madness Brackets received their prizes including first place Chaz Sorensen. He received an over the door basketball hoop, while second place Principal Steven Gordon received a basketball and third, Braxton Butler, received a $10 amazon gift card. Fourth place winner Karleigh Stilson received a pop central gift card and candy bar, fifth, Creek Sharp, received a pop central gift card and candy bar and the bottom scorer, Kade Larsen, received a candy bar.