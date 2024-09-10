Middle School XC Compete at Huntington Lake *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted teams from around the community, as well as surrounding areas, for a 1.6-mile cross country race. The team participating in the events were Pinnacle, San Rafael, Canyon View, Mont Harmon, Helper, Green River, Monticello, Margaret L Hopkins and Whitehorse.

Starting in the girl’s event, the race was set with 49 competitors. Helper would place three girls in the top three of the event. Madleyn Stowe finished in first with a time of 13:46.6, followed by her teammates Brooklyn Bernard (13:53.0) and Kaylee Bernard (14:01.1) in the second and third positions. Kiara King (14:15.1) and Maeve Bradford (14:17.4) of Mont Harmon were next in the fourth and fifth spots. Rebekah Trostle rounded out the local top ten finishers in seventh place with a time of 14:27.5.

Following was Macey Christiansen (SRMS, 11), Tasha Holmstead (HMS, 14), Danika Jewkes (SRMS, 15), Ashlyn Anderson (HMS, 16), Alexis Anderson (HMS, 17), Genevieve Halk (18, MHMS), Sage Cook (SRMS, 19), Hope Stromness (MHMS, 20), Heidi Player (CVMS, 21), Peyton Oman (SRMS, 22), Raelee Oveson (SRMS, 23) and Katie Abbott (MHMS, 24) rounding out the top half of the competitors.

The Helper Rams would end up winning the team event with a score of 32. Mont Harmon followed in second with a score of 50 and Margaret L Hopkins finished in third with a score of 57.

In the boy’s event, there were 82 competitors in the race. San Rafael’s Chance Christiansen led the way, finishing in first with a time of 12:02.3. Uriah Trostle (12:20.1) and Colton Steele (12:59.5) followed for the Mont Harmon Pirates in the third and fifth place positions. Ryder Christiansen and Joshua Erickson finished in the seventh and eighth spot for the San Rafael Bulldogs.

They were followed by Collin Rushton (MHMS, 9), Ryder Bennett (SRMS, 10), Braze Winn (SRMS, 11), JD Labrum (SRMS, 12), Pratt Jensen (CVMS, 13), Holden Allred (CVMS, 16), Kye Behling (SRMS, 17), Daniel Behling (MHMS, 18), Tucker Hanson (MHMS, 19), Casen Grange (SRMS, 20), Isaiah Hayes (PMS, 21), Vance Barker (SRMS, 23), Ridger Oveson (SRMS, 24) and Geno Ori (HMS, 25) rounding out the top 25 in the event.

The San Rafael Bulldogs secured the team win with a score of 29, followed by Mont Harmon in second and Monticello in the third spot.