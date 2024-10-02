Middle School XC Compete in Historic Helper *Photo Gallery*

The Helper Rams hosted the “Historic Helper” cross country event on Monday. The event started at the pavilion at the parkway, running onto a closed-off main street, onto the parkway, where they completed a 1.5 mile race. Teams from Helper, Mont Harmon, San Rafael, Canyon View, Pinnacle, Green River, Altamont, Uintah and Vernal were all in attendance.

In the boys’ division, there were 99 athletes competing in the event. the San Rafael team would finish as the top team, earning the trophy with 50 points. Following was Vernal (53), Uintah (55), Mont Harmon (57), Pinnacle, Canyon View, Helper and Green River.

Chance Christiansen led the way for the local boys, finishing in the second overall spot with a time of 11:04.7. He was followed by Mont Harmon’s Uriah Trostle in fourth with a time of 11:16.4 and his teammate Colton Steele in sixth, with a time of 11:41.2. Robert Bennett (11:51.4) and Joshua Erickson (11:53.7) rounded out the top ten in the seventh and eighth position.

Following them in the top 50 athletes in the race were Collin Rushton (MH), JD Labrum (SR), Daniel Behling (MH), Isaiah Trostle (MH), Kye Behling (SR), Tucker Hanson (MH), Braze Winn (SR), Casen Grange (SR), Abryin Gibson (PC), Ryder Christiansen (SR), Link Weber (SR), Jacob Reed (SR), Vance Barker (SR), Dylan Yates (H), Jace Larsen (SR), Jack Madrid (MH), Chael Wenger (MH), Ridger Oveson (SR), Case Meadows (GR), Isaiah Hayes (PC), Holden Allred (CV), Zachary Scow (MH), Joel Seeley(MH), Ben Prince (CV), Parker Guymon (PC), Carter Lake (SR), Archer Anderson (H) and Koy Christiansen (SR).

In the girls division, with 56 athletes competing in, Uintah’s team would claim the first place trophy with 42 points, followed by Helper (60), Mont Harmon (64), Vernal and San Rafael.

Rebekah Trostle led the locals in fourth place with a time of 12:56.4 for Mont Harmon. Trostle was followed by Brooklyn Bernard of Helper with a time of 13:02.2, in fifth place. Her teammate Kaylee Bernard followed in seventh with a time of 13:22.6 and Hannah Prince of Canyon View rounded out the top ten in tenth with a time of 13:44.2.

Following was them in the top 40 in the race were Kiara King (MH), Danika Jewkes (SR), Maeve Bradford (MH), Tasha Holmstead (H), Elizabeth Butler (MH), Madelyn Stowe (H), Sage Cook (SR), Alexis Anderson (H), Ash Anderson (H), Peyton Omen (SR), Macey Christiansen (SR), Millie Wise (H), Hope Stromness (MH), Genevieve Halk (MH), Tymber Christianse (PC), Carissa Hatch (MH), Karly Lopez (CV), Katie Abbott (MH), Hadley Richardson (H) and Jordyn Kurta (SR).