ETV News stock photo by Mistie Bastian

After last year’s success, Green River is looking forward to the start of a new season. With that said, there will be some growing pains early as the Lady Pirates did lose a handful of seniors.

“We lost a lot of seniors, but we have a couple girls that are pretty good,” stated head coach Buzz Bastian. “We have three returners that know what they are doing.”

Every team wants to stay healthy, but it will be even more imperative for this Green River team as it will only have two subs on the bench. Although they might be small in numbers, the Lady Pirates are ready to prove they are mighty in spirit.

“I’m excited to see what we got. There is always somebody that steps up.” Bastian continued, “Abby Erwin is coming back; she’s six foot and really good. We have a couple that are coming back that will be pretty good.”

Region 23 will be back to normal with Monument Valley, Navajo Mountain and Whitehorse returning to action. In addition, Monticello has moved back down to 1A and will rejoin the region.

“We should compete in region. We play a lot of games early in the year that will test us,” mentioned Bastian. Some of those opponents include Bryce Valley and the reigning champions, Piute. Bastian went on, “That will tell us where we are at. We just want to compete.”